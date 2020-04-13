When Deepika said her hubby Ranveer would be very 'upset' if she revealed their Badminton match scores

MUMBAI: Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most popular and adorable celebrity couples. Fans love their sizzling chemistry and they set major relationship goals.

The two have been keeping their fans and fan clubs on their toes amid this lockdown. Now with the 21 day lockdown coming to an end, and another two-week extension, anxiety and boredom is probably at its peak amid many people. And during such trying times, throwback videos and photos have been making a comeback.

A throwback video of lovebirds Deepika and Ranveer is also doing the rounds on social media. In the throwback video, Deepika is all smiles as she can be seen hearing a fan's question. And the reason for her wide smile is because the fan asks her, "Has Ranveer ever been brave enough to face you on the badminton court?"

To this, the actress replies with a yes. But hilarously goes on to reveal, "I can tell you the score but he will be very upset. He is in Hyderabad and he will never come back," Deepika said amid cheers and laughter from the audience.

Check out Deepika's big revelation below:

Credits: Viral Bhayani, Pinkvilla