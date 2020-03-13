News

When Dev Anand, Zeenat Aman acted in an English film

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Mar 2020 08:00 AM

MUMBAI: Way before Irrfan, Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone cracked Hollywood, veteran stars Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand had starred in an English film titled "The Evil Within".

Released in 1970, "The Evil Within", an Indo-Filipino drama production, was directed by Lamberto V. Avellana, whose best-known films include "Anak Dalita"and the romance "Badjao".

The film also includes several other familiar Indian faces, including names like Prem Nath, Iftekhar, MB Shetty and Jagdish Raaj.

Also known as "Passport To Danger", the film was a James Bond-inspired crime thriller, which was distributed by 20th Century Fox.

Zeenat Aman and Dev Anand have together worked in films like "Hare Rama Hare Krishna", "Heera Panna", "Warrant" and "Kalabaaz"

Tags Dev Anand Zeenat Aman Irrfan Priyanka Chopra Deepika Padukone The Evil Within Lamberto V. Avellana Anak Dalita Badjao Prem Nath Iftekhar MB Shetty Jagdish Raaj Passport To Danger James Bond Hare Rama Hare Krishna Heera Panna Warrant Kalabaaz Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
12 Mar 2020 09:30 PM | TellychakkarTeam
TC RIDDLE CHALLENGE I Kay Kay Menon, Sayami Kher and Muzammil Ibrahim take up TV Bhujo Toh Jano
TC RIDDLE CHALLENGE I Kay Kay Menon, Sayami Kher... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here