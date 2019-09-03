When Dharmendra 'shocked' grandson Karan Deol

Sunny Deols son Karan Deol was "shocked" when his grandfather Dharmendra paid him a surprise visit on the sets of his debut film, "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas".

"I was shooting for a car scene for the film and suddenly I saw bade papa (Dharmendra) standing near me. I was so shocked! I didn't know he would be at the set. I immediately stepped out of the car and walked up to him. In my mind, I was worried if he had seen my shot and if he approved of it. When I asked him, he replied, 'don't worry, you are doing everything fine'. I felt relieved," Karan told IANS.

"Bade papa has always been very sweet, loving and supportive. His approval matters the most to me," Karan, 27, added about his superstar grandfather.

Karan Deol's debut film "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas" is a romantic drama directed by his dad Sunny. The film is slated to hit the theatres on September 20.

(Source: IANS)