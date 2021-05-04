This is when Family Man Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime

MUMBAI: The Family Man season 1 starring Manoj Bajpayee managed to entertain the viewers ever since it premiered on the OTT platform.

Created by dynamic duo Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru & Krishna DK), The Family Man season 1 star Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani along with Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Sharad Kelkar, Gul Panag, Sundeep Kishan, Darshan Kumaar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary and is available to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

The series was loved by the viewers and everyone is waiting for Season 2 and thus when the teaser for part 2 was unveiled in January this year, everyone was waiting with bated breath for the entire season to release.

As per media reports, the series will stream on Amazon in the month of June and soon the producers of the serial will announce the dates and this is brought a lot of excitement to the audience.

Earlier the series was supposed to launch in summer but owing to the Tandav controversy it was postponed and finally, the month is revealed.

Prior to this the makers of the show Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK had released a statement stating when the show will be launched.

The statement read ‘’ We know you have been eagerly waiting for the new season of The Family Man. We are truly grateful and humbled by all the love! We have an update for you. The Family Man Season 2 will premiere on Amazon Prime Video this summer! We have been working super hard to get you a kickass season. And we are pretty sure you will love it. Can’t wait to bring it to you.’’

But Tandav released before and the controversy that came along with it the series had to be postponed.

