When a fan proposed to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and here is how husband Abhishek Bachchan reacted

MUMBAI: The beauty queen Aishwarya Rai has made her strong mark in the acting industry over time. We have seen the actress defining versatility in different movies and getting lots of love from the fans across the globe. And no doubt Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai make a beautiful pair together, they are one of the most loved Bollywood jodis of all time.

The fans never fail to shower their love towards the couple and specially to Aishwarya Rai as millions of them looking forward to meet the actress and want to propose her, today we have come across an amazing throwback video where a fan tried to proposed the actress for marriage and the reaction given by the husband Abhishek Bachchan was hilarious.

Have a look

In this video we see a fan holding a banner proposing to the gorgeous actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for marriage where she was with her husband Abhishek Bachchan looking at this proposal actor Abhishek replied to the fan that she is married to him.

This is indeed an amazing to back video we have come across of actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, do share your views on this throwback video in the comment section below.

On the work front actor Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in movie The big bull, and has movies like Dasvi, Bob Biswas, on his plate, whereas on the other hand Aishwarya Rai will be next seen in the Tamil movie Ponniyin Selvan.

