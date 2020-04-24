When Farah Khan proposed marriage to Karan Johar!

MUMBAI: Karan Johar and Farah Khan are asking Bollywood's top filmmakers. They not only share a great bond on a professional level but also on a personal level.

We recently came across a piece of news which reveals that there was a time when Farah Khan had a soft spot for KJo and was quite vocal about it.

On famous chat show Yaaron Ki Baaraat, Karan and Farah had spilled the beans on how Farah was interested in Karan, so much so that she even proposed marriage to

On the show, the producer had said, 'Though yeh shaadi-shuda hai aur main kehna nahi chahta, Farah ne bohot koshish ki thi mere saath' (Though she is married now and I don’t want to say this, Farah pursued me a lot). Farah Khan admitted that it’s true.

Karan then shared a story from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai days while the crew was shooting for its title track in Scotland. He had went onto claim how Farah once came knocking at his door while he was innocently sleeping in his hotel room. Karan added, 'Beech raat ko, ek ladki jab kisi ladke ke kamre mein aa jaati hai yeh bahana leke ki mere kamre mein bhoot hai... Main kya jo bhoot se rhyme karta hai woh hoon' (In the middle of the night, when a girl comes to a boy’s room claiming that there is a ghost in her room… Am I an idiot to fall for it)?

Further, Farah confessed proposing marriage to KJo; however, he refused Farah by citing that there was a ‘technical problem’. To this, Karan added, 'Television ka tower bhi chalna chahiye, so I said iss TV ko off hi kar do. That is why maine bol diya no' (The television tower needs to work as well, so I said let’s just turn off this TV. That is why I said no).

