When Fardeen Khan caught the collar of Shahid Kapoor on the sets of the movie Fida, Read More

Let us take you back to the time when there was a bad vibe between Fardeen Khan and Shahid Kapoor during the shooting of the movie Fida.
MUMBAI : The movie Fida, which starred Shahid Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan in the lead role, was immensely loved for the songs. The movie was directed by Ken Ghosh and was released in the year 2004, and it definitely marked one of the best performances of Shahid Kapoor.

We have loved the actors’ performances in the movie, but did you know that during the shooting process of the movie, there was a cold war between Shahid Kapoor and Farheen Khan. Let us take you back to the time when the trio Kareena Kapoor, Shahid Kapoor, and Fardeen Khan were shooting for the movie Fida. According to reports, Fardeen Khan was dating Kareena Kapoor earlier, and during the shooting process there was a bad vibe between Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan.

There were also rumours and reports that were saying that Fardeen Khan had grabbed Shahid Kapoor by his collar, and the two were about to fight. Till today, both Shahid Kapoor and Fardeen Khan have never worked together.

There is no doubt that it was a treat to watch Fardeen Khan and Shahid Kapoor together in a single frame in the movie Fida. What are your views on the incident that happened during the shooting of the movie? How did you like the movie Fida? Do let us know in the comment section below.


