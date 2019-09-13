News

When Gauri Khan designed SRK's look in 'Baazigar'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
13 Sep 2019 02:41 PM

Celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan on Thursday shared a still of actors Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol from their song "Ye kaali kaali aankhen", revealing that she designed her husband's look for the hit track.

"Can't believe I designed this look in the 90s ... Those jeans, legwarmer tee, bullet belt and a red shirt thrown over. The hand painted jeans were my favourite. Gauri khan designs has come a long way! Major throwback," Gauri tweeted.

In the image, SRK is seen wearing a red loose shirt with a pair of painted jeans, while Kajol donned a pink dress.

"Ye kaali kaali aankhen" from the 1993 movie "Baazigar" was composed by Anu Malik.

Source: IANS

Tags > Gauri Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anu Malik, Baazigar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:16 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy Anjum Fakih's birthday bash
Sriti, Shabir, Dheeraj, Shraddha and others enjoy... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
12 Sep 2019 09:07 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot
Ek Thi Rani Ek Tha Ravan last day of shoot | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Manisha Koirala
Manisha Koirala
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna
Akanksha Juneja
Akanksha Juneja
Rakul Preet
Rakul Preet
Anushka Sharma
Anushka Sharma
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Anuj Saxena
Anuj Saxena
Jay Soni
Jay Soni
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Sambhavna Seth
Sambhavna Seth

past seven days