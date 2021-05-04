When Govinda said, " Karan Johar is....." READ MORE

MUMBAI: The actor who needs no introduction superstar from 90s Govinda, he has made his strong mark in Bollywood with his amazing acting skills an superb comic timing, no doubt till today his movies are having greatest recall value.

On the other hand director producer Karan Johar who is known for his big budget movies launching new faces in the industry, he is also known for his amazing fashion sense, did you know Govinda and Karan Johar both had a cold war 2017.

In 2017, Govinda had come out with his ‘comeback’ film titled – Aa Gaya Hero. However, around the same time (with only a week’s difference) Karan had released his hit film Badrinath Ki Dulhaniya starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt.

And this triggered the Actor Govinda, and as per the report he quoted, “He ( Karan ) has never called me in 30 years, he doesn’t see actors who are not the part of his group and doesn’t even say hello, I doubt. He’s not that kind-hearted. It’s a well-planned and smart move by Karan that he’s releasing his film a week after mine. Mujhe woh kabhi seedha nahi lagta hai (He doesn’t seem like an innocent person to me),” Govinda says,

ALSO READ - (Her knees were swollen but she dint stop, Salman Khan on Jacqueline Fernandez)

Well there was also news that the Actor Govinda claimed Karan Johar did not called him on his Talk Show Koffee with Karan, However, Johar apologized for the same saying, “There was a talk of getting him on the show in between but things did not happen then. We had thought about it. It would be an absolute honour and privilege to have Govinda on the show. My apologies that he hasn’t been (on the show) and he felt bad about it. There is no intention to hurt him. He is a terrific artist and a great movie star. I would love to call him. I will take a note and call him and I hope he accepts my invitation.”

On which Govinda replied, “He must have said that it would be a matter of national respect for him if he calls Govinda, but he is releasing Varun’s film just a week after my film. He shows that he’s very humble and innocent, but woh mujhe David se zyaada jealous and zyaada khatarnak lagta hai (He seems more jealous and dangerous than David Dhawan to me).“

What do you have to say on this cold war between Karan and Govinda do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood digital and television stay tuned to tellychakkar.

ALSO READ - (Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account gets suspended)