When Hrithik Roshan went missing during his childhood, details inside...

MUMBAI: The handsome hunk of Bollywood, superstar Hrithik Roshan is indeed one of the finest actors in B-town.

We have seen him don different character roles and the 'Greek God' has mesmerized the audeince personality, physieque and his overall charm. He is active on social media on important occassions and we keep seeing bouts of all what he is up to through his social media fan pages. Now here comes a fun fact about Hrithik!

Did you know that the actor went missing from home at a particular point in time?

Well, this incident was shared by him when he was a guest on The Kapil Sharma Show where he went to promote his movie Kaabil. He mentioned that his father and mother, Rakesh and Pinky Roshan were extremely worried and were perplexed. Rakesh too shared that Hrithik came back from school but later he was nowhere to be seen. They searched the entire house for 5 hours and even called the police.

Hrithik shared that he was actually in one of the rooms hiding and watching his favourite animation series Batman v/s Superman and he eventually slept off watching it.

He continued to share that when he woke up he saw his mother crying and ran towards her and hugged her.

On the work front, the actor was last seen in the movie War, and will be next seen in the movie Pathan, where the actor will be playing a small cameo.

