“When I read about the character I felt connected and said” Reshham Sahaani on Faraaz

MUMBAI:Movie Faraaz is winning the hearts of the fans all over, the movie which is directed by Hansal Mehta has been the talk of the town ever since the trailer was out for its intensity and some serious topic. Actress Reshham Sahaani who made her debut with the movie is getting some amazing response from the fans already.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar actress Reshham Sahaani spoke in detail about her movie and the response she is getting for the movie.

Reshham Sahaani on the response she is getting for a movie

Reshham Sahaani says the response of the movie is great, the fans are messaging her and saying that they have loved not only the performance of the actress but also the entire movie, many people have messaged her saying that they did not knew about this particular incident and it was very much educative for them, she is really happy and overwhelmed the kind of response she is getting.

Reshham Sahaani on what made her say yes for the movie as her debut

Reshham Sahaani says, she was with the Mukesh Chhabra team and was working on a particular workshop and there she got the opportunity to audition for this character for the movie, when she went through the character she really loved it and felt a connection with the character. She loves the script so much that she believed in it and wanted to share this story with the entire world so there was no reason to say no for this project.

Reshham Sahaani on the importance and relevance of the movie

Reshham Sahaani says that the movie like this has a very great importance and relevance in the society in today's time where the people are fighting on the basis of religion, also many people may have not known about this incident in the movie and will definitely give a reality check.

