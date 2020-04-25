When Kareena Kapoor Khan called her helper 'Kanjoos'; watch this hilarious BTS video

MUMBAI: Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular and stylish Bollywood actresses. She has a huge fan following. The diva is a delight to have on sets and this BTS video from her show What Women What is proof. Kareena is always her goofy best and has sweet tantrums to throw. In the given video, we have Kareena talking about her English and how she gets fired because of it. The video also has Taapsee Pannu. It is a conversation between the two in which Taapsee states that she will answer the question in the language used by Bebo. To this, Kareena gives a hilarious response.

In response to Taapsee's dialogue, Kareena goes on to say, "I only talk in English and I get fired so I make the guests talk in Hindi." She further goes on to say that the questions given to her are in Hindi, however, she'll twist them into English and come up with her own. Later, she's also seen cribbing to her helper who has poured her some drink in her mug. She cribs that he is being 'Kanjoos' and asks him to pour more. She also asks him whether he has washed the mug or not.

Bebo, in the video further sounds concerned about making her guests wait. She wants to do back-to-back interviews fatafat.

And then, the garment steamer makes a re-entry. Bebo has a conversation with someone over the phone. She has apparently ordered a dress for her bestie Amruta Arora and wants to give it to her. She directs the person to use garment steamer and remove all the creases. She sure seems to be obsessed with a garment steamer.

Credits: SpotboyE.com