When Kunal Khemmu gave us major fitness goals

MUMBAI: When it comes to talent, one name that is making it big is Kunal Khemu. The actor has delivered some wonderful performances in his career. Right from his debut movie Kalyug, he went on to win the hearts of millions.

He was later loved for his acting skills in https://www.tellychakkar.com/movie/movie-news/fardeen-khan-lost-18-kgs-last-six-months-reveals-what-motivated-him-return-themovies like Blood Money, 99, Dhol, the Golmaal series, and a few others. He aces both comic and intense roles.

Well, having said that, he also shells out some major fitness goals, and this we can see from the posts he shares on his Instagram handle. He never fails to impress fans with his amazing workout and fitness posts.

Here are a few workout posts shared by him that will surely give you major fitness motivation.

Have a look.

These prove the hard work and dedication of the actor towards fitness, and we loved all the videos and posts.

He also gives usfamily goals by sharing pictures with his wife and daughter.

