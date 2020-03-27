News

When Malaika Arora first hinted at her relationship with Arjun Kapoor

Bollywood couples always make headlines, and people eagerly wait to see who has hooked up with whom. Read on to know about Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor's relationship.

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 08:58 PM

MUMBAI: The Hindi saying 'Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi' states that pairs are made in heaven. Celebrities usually make headlines when they start dating someone.

A Bollywood couple we know are dating is Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor. This really adorable couple frequently grabs eyeballs, and fans are waiting for them to announce their marriage.

Fans have now shared an amazing video on social media, where the actress was seen praising Arjun Kapoor for the first time and hinting that she had a crush on him.

In this video, we see that the diva is clearing showing her interest in Arjun Kapoor in front of Karan Johar and Kiran Kher.

Recently, the Panipat actor shared a hilarious picture of Malaika where she was smiling in her sleep.

On the work note, Arjun Kapoor will be seen in Sandeep Aur Pinki Faraar with Parineeti Chopra, which has been postponed due to the Covid-19 outbreak. The new release date is yet to be announced.

