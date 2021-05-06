When mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan praised daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bacchan, said "she is well fitted in the family"

MUMBAI: Beauty queen Aishwarya Rai is no doubt ruling the hearts of millions across the globe, the actress got married to Abhishek Bachchan and with every public appearance the actress never fails to grab the attention of the fans, be it only with her husband, or with the entire family, she manages to impress the fans.

Mother in law Jaya Bachchan loves her daughter in law Aishwarya Rai Bacchan very much, and this throwback video does all the talking.

Have a look

In this throwback video we see, Jaya Bachchan appeared in one of the episodes of the Talk Show Koffee with Karan, where she spoke openly about her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, she started by saying that she loves her a lot, and whenever she is with the family she stands behind, listen to everything and do not push herself in everything, and she is well fitted not only in the family but also among the friends.

She also adds that whenever she enters the home, Amit Ji says Shweta has come, and she concludes by saying that she is the ideal Mrs. Abhishek Bachchan.

