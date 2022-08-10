When Naseeruddin Shah was Rasika Dugal's teacher at FTII, Pune

Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in 'Mirzapur' and 'Delhi Crime', has shared that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is her guru. Rasika is an FTII alumni and was taught by Naseeruddin Shah at the institute.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 13:45
movie_image: 
Naseeruddin Shah was Rasika Dugal's

MUMBAI :Actress Rasika Dugal, who is known for her work in 'Mirzapur' and 'Delhi Crime', has shared that veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah is her guru. Rasika is an FTII alumni and was taught by Naseeruddin Shah at the institute.

The short film 'The Miniaturist of Junagadh' which sees Rasika and Naseeruddin Shah sharing the screen, recently clocked one year of its release and on the occasion, Rasika made the revelation.

Expressing gratitude Dugal said: "I am delighted by the warmth this beautiful short film has received through the year. It was a privilege to work alongside Naseer Saab, who was my teacher at FTII and has been a source of inspiration through all these years. This film holds a special place in my heart, and I am happy that it has reached a wider audience."

Directed by Kaushal Oza, who was junior to Dugal at FTII, 'The Miniaturist of Junagadh' is set against the backdrop of 1947, and revolves around a secret surrounding a captivating miniature collection that a family is determined to preserve.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rasika has the third season of 'Mirzapur' and 'Delhi Crime', the supernatural thriller 'Adhura', the sports drama series 'Spike', the black comedy thriller 'Lord Curzon Ki Haveli', 'Fairy Folk' and 'Little Thomas' in the pipeline.


SOURCE-IANS

Rasika Dugal Mirzapur Delhi Crime Shah Kaushal Oza The Miniaturist of Junagadh TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 05/28/2023 - 13:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Pandya Store: Exposed! Krish finds out about Shweta's fake pregnancy
MUMBAI:The Star Plus show Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing...
Bhagya Lakshmi: Finally! Rishi confesses his feelings to Lakshmi
MUMBAI:Bhagya Lakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
Somy Ali: I’m ready to take up meaningful roles, anything with substance would definitely be interesting and true to life
MUMBAI:Now is the best time to be an artist. The number of mediums has increased in showbiz, so has the opportunities...
OTT show 'Kohrra' is an investigative drama surrounding a murdered NRI
MUMBAI: The upcoming streaming show 'Kohrra' explores dysfunctional family dynamics and the dark facets of love and...
'Never considered becoming a singer,' says Munawar after debut album 'Madari'
MUMBAI: Comedian and singer Munawar has discussed his journey as a singer and said that he never considered being one....
Adhyayan Suman gained 9 kilos for his role in 'Inspector Avinash'
MUMBAI: Actor Adhyayan Suman, who is receiving a lot of positive response for his recently released web series '...
Recent Stories
Naseeruddin Shah was Rasika Dugal's
When Naseeruddin Shah was Rasika Dugal's teacher at FTII, Pune
Latest Video
Related Stories
Rosshan Andrrews
Shahid Kapoor to lead action thriller helmed by Malayalam director Rosshan Andrrews
Abhishek
Abhishek Banerjee's 'Sex, Likes & Stories' exposes how social media 'consumes' users
Somy Ali
Somy Ali: My only crime is that I was born in Pakistan which is why I can’t enter India
Vidyut
Vidyut Jammwal on bouts of self-doubt: 'It's never a hindrance'
Mouni
Mouni Roy gears up for Cannes debut: 'Can't wait to showcase my passion for cinema'
an actor
Varun Dhawan feels 'Bhediya' was an experience that 'enriched' him as an actor