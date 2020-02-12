News

When Neena Gupta was outwitted by an airline staff member

12 Feb 2020 05:58 PM

MUMBAI: Veteran actress Neena Gupta does not like middle seats on flights. Recently, she shared a funny airport anecdote revealing her prejudice.

"Once when I was traveling by flight, I was allotted a middle seat. I went to the customer support staff to request for a window seat or an aisle seat," Neena said.

However, the actress couldn't get a seat of her choice, so she decided to take resort to her celebrity status. She tried telling the staff member that she is a Bollywood actress.

"I told her I had acted in 'Badhaai Ho' but she didn't recognise me. I questioned her why she hasn't watched such a great film. She countered me asking if I watched Tamil movies," recalled Neena on "The Kapil Sharma Show", about her encounter with the support staff lady, who was a Tamilian.

Neena will be next seen in "Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan", with her "Badhaai Ho" co-stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Gajraj Rao.

