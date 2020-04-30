When Neetu Singh revealed that she used to trick Rishi Kapoor to eat food

MUMBAI: Rishi Kapoor lost his battle with life at 8:45 AM in Mumbaj. The actor passed away after putting up a brave fight against cancer for a long time. The shocking news was broken by Amitabh Bachchan. Rishi had been suffering from leukemia and had been in New York for almost a year for medical treatment. After their return to India, last year, Neetu Kapoor had once spoken in detail about his treatment. The actress had broken down while speaking about the actor and the disease.

In an earlier interview with Times Now, Neetu had revealed how she dealt with the situation and how she reacted when she got to know about it. She said, 'My first reaction was, obviously very bad, I was devastated, my kids were devastated. We didn’t know what to do. But then we thought to ourselves that this is it, we have to deal with it. Where he (Rishi) is concerned, he was in denial. For 4-5 months, he was not himself. I think when you start accepting that this is your issue, then you are stronger. I feel he is much stronger for the past, maybe 5-6 months.' Rishi had then revealed that it was a bone marrow treatment.

Further, she said in a choking voice that she felt like she was his mother during his treatment. She felt like Rishi Kapoor was her 3rd kid as she had to take care of his food, medicines, and well-being, and a mother wants to do the best. Neetu went on to say that she used to trick Rishi Kapoor to eat food as he would not eat at all for nine days at a go. She told the channel, 'I used to play tricks around him, talk to the nurse about some restaurant and some good dish they have and then he would chip in saying "really?, ok let us try that."'

Revealing one incident from the hospital, the actress had said, 'I used to post the pictures on his Instagram just to keep the positivity going. I never put pictures where he was down and out. Once, I was waiting for the elevator in the hospital when he (Rishi) was admitted and a young boy came and told me, "My father is going through the same thing and was very depressed. We kept showing him your pictures and said see Rishi Ji is so happy and he is getting treated and those pictures made him come here and he wants to go through the treatment." I feel so nice that I helped somebody gain confidence that it can be dealt with.'

Rest in peace, Rishiji.

