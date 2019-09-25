News

When Neil Nitin Mukesh was 'caught between life and death'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
25 Sep 2019 01:13 PM

Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh on Tuesday unveiled the motion poster of his upcoming film "ByPass Road".

In the poster, Neil looks scared as a knife is placed close to his neck.

"That moment when you are caught between life and death," Neil captioned the video.

The film marks the directorial debut of the actor's brother Naman Nitin Mukesh. It is set to hit the screens on November 1.

"Bypass Road" is a thriller that features Neil as a wheelchair-bound paraplegic.

"The thriller genre is my forte. I started my film innings with 'Johnny Gaddaar'. This has to be the best experience in my career till date. I always wonder why limited filmmakers make good thrillers," said Neil.

Source: IANS

Tags > Neil Nitin Mukesh, Bypass Road, Naman Nitin Mukesh,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor promotes their...

Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor promotes their movie War in The Kapil Sharma Show
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Launch of Colors' Bigg Boss 13

Launch of Colors' Bigg Boss 13
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Irrfan Khan
Irrfan Khan
Roshni Chopra
Roshni Chopra
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Malaika Arora Khan
Malaika Arora Khan
Aditya Redij
Aditya Redij
Shweta Keswani
Shweta Keswani
Jennifer Winget
Jennifer Winget
Sara Khan
Sara Khan
Darshan Pandya
Darshan Pandya
Roop Durgapal
Roop Durgapal

past seven days