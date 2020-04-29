News

When Pulkit flaunted his cooking skills to Kriti

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
29 Apr 2020 11:55 AM

MUMBAI: Amid the nationwide lockdown due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Bollywood celebrities have been flaunting their culinary skills on social media. Actor Pulkit Samrat treated his actress-girlfriend Kriti Kharbanda to some prawns.

Kriti took to Instagram, where she shared a photograph of the prawn curry made by Pulkit and she captioned it: "And then, death by amaze food happened! @pulkitamrat showing off his cooking skills."

Recently, Kriti shared a post where she could be seen enjoying a champi (oil massage on the head) by her boyfriend Pulkit Samrat. She also jokingly claimed that her new motto in life is to make Pulkit give her a champi!

Meanwhile Pulkit took to Instagram and posted a black and white picture of himself along with his dog -- a husky.

"Ek Dooje Ke Liye (for each other)" he captioned the image.

On the work front, Kriti and Pulkit were together seen in Anees Bazmee's comedy caper "Pagalpanti. Kriti will next be seen in "Taish". Pulkit will next be seen in "Haathi Mere Saathi and "Taish".

Tags Pulkit Samrat Kriti Kharbanda Anees Bazmee Pagalpanti Taish Haathi Mere Saathi Fukrey Veerey Ki Wedding Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana Housefull 4 TellyChakkar

