News

When 'questionably dressed' Shahid planted a kiss on Mira's cheek

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
11 May 2020 10:12 PM

MUMBAI: On Monday, actor Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput took to Instagram and shared a throwback picture from her birthday celebrations shortly after their second child Zain was born.

In the image, Shahid plants a kiss on Mira's cheek. But more than the romantic moment, it was Shahid's neon coloured T-shirt that caught the users' attention.

Reacting to Shahid's dressing sense, Mira wrote:"Throwback to the coolest birthday party with a day old Zainu and being smothered by a questionably dressed Huz #callthefashionpolice #bringbackthosedays #gocoronago."

(Also read: 'Ishaqzaade' turns eight, Arjun says film gave him 'self belief')

The picture was taken at a hospital just a day after Mira delivered Zain.

Shahid and Mira, who tied the knot in 2015, also share a daughter Misha.

SOURCE : IANS

(Also read: Milind Soman's daring 'new movement' to stay fit)

Tags Shahid Kapoor Mira Rajput Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Mother's Day special!

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

In pics: Making of Jodha Akbar

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here