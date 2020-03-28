When Rakhi Sawant opened up on Mika Singh's sexual assault; check

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant, who acted in films like Dil Bole Hadippa, Buddha Mar Gaya and Main Hoon Na, never fails to make headlines.

Nowadays, Rakhi has been making loads of videos on various topics and issues where she is seen giving her point of view. From enlightening fans with the spiritual side to sharing her views on coronavirus and Janta curfew, the lady has hardly missed any important topic to talk about. Before making all these videos, she has been mired in many controversies. One such incident that created a huge controversy back in 2006 was her ‘kiss’ drama with playback singer Mika Singh.

Well, Rakhi Sawant had graced Karan Johar’s talk show – Koffee With Karan and there she talked about the incident when playback singer Mika Singh kissed. This incident was all over the news channels and news portals way back in 2006, when Mika landed himself in trouble after forcibly kissing Rakhi Sawant. Speaking of which, when Karan Johar asked Rakhi Sawant about the Mika Singh sexual assault episode, she could have said a lot of things, but Rakhi gave an odd reply where she said was “Kisi kachrewali ki pappi le leta.”

Take a look.