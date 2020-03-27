News

When Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan made headlines for the wrong reasons; check throwback photos

Ranbir Kapoor and Mahira Khan were in news for the wrong reasons.

TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 05:32 PM

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor is one of the most popular and handsome Bollywood actors. He has been part of several films like Raajneeti, Barfi!, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, among others.  

He will be next seen in films like Shamshera and Brahmastra. On the personal front, he is dating actress Alia Bhatt. The two are going strong and give major relationship goals to their fans. But there was also a time when he was known as the ultimate Casanova of Bollywood. The actor, who was linked with several celebrities and has had a long dating history, was also rumoured to have an affair with Pakistani actress Mahira Khan back in 2017. Well, adding fuel to the fire was a couple of viral pictures that saw Ranbir and Mahira bonding over smoking in NYC. The pictures saw Mahira in a backless white dress, while Ranbir was wearing a beige tee. The two were at the spot for a long time and had a good chat. 

These pictures didn’t go down well with a section of social media users and they trolled Mahira Khan. 

Check out the pictures here:

ranbir mahira

d

