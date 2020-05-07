News

When Ranbir was dating Katrina, this tarot-card reader had stated that he hadn’t met his soulmate yet

By TellychakkarTeam
07 May 2020 09:53 PM

MUMBAI: Ranbir Kapoor has always been in the news for his personal life. Right from Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif to now Alia Bhatt, the actor's love life always makes it to the headlines.

Talking about hid current girlfriend Alia Bhatt, the duo fell in love with each other while shooting for Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra. While it’s been almost 2 years of togetherness, Ranbir and Alia are reportedly serious about each other and are even planning to get married.

While Ranbir and Alia’s fans are eagerly waiting for them to officially announce their wedding soon, we came across a throwback video of a tarot card reader who had predicted his marriage, a few years back. This old video sees young Ranbir sitting next to yesteryear actress Simi Garewal in front of a celebrity tarot card reader, Munisha Khatwani. According to the caption of the video, the video is from 2010 when RK had broken up with Deepika Padukone and was dating Katrina Kaif. She begins her prediction saying that he hasn’t met his soulmate yet. 

For those who don’t know, Munisha Khatwani had earlier predicted Virat Kholi for Anushka Sharma, Ranveer Singh for Deepika Padukone, and Nick Jonas for Priyanka Chopra. Moreover, Munisha goes on to spill the beans on his partner’s personality.

Have a look.

Well, we can’t help but think about Alia Bhatt having these qualities. The actress has been by her lover’s side during tough times. 

What do you think?

Credits: SpotboyE

Credits: SpotboyE

