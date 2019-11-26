When Rani Mukerji got trolled for wearing an outfit similar to Ranveer Singh

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, who acted in films like Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, Gully Boy and Simmba, is known for his energetic personality, sense of humour and offbeat fashion statements. He often makes headlines for his outfits.

But have you ever wondered Rani Mukerji will get trolled for wearing an outfit similar to Ranveer Singh?

Well, something similar has happened. Bollywood designer Sabyasachi recently shared a picture of the pretty actress Rani Mukerji where she is seen sporting a traditional wear. No sooner was the post shared, people on Instagram couldn’t help but notice that her outfit is strikingly similar to that of Ranveer Singh. Ranveer had recently sported a floral printed bandhgala suit of similar pattern, fabric and colour. The only difference is that Ranveer paired the suit with a waistcoat while Rani wore a sheer dupatta with it.

Check out both the pictures right here:

Soon social media users started trolling the actress for ‘copying’ Ranveer Singh. Check out some of the comments below: