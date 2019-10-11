News

When Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor REPLACED each other

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh and Ranbir Kapoor are two superstars who are ruling the roost these days. The two have a massive fan following and have won many awards for their performances. Like how Salman has been compared to Shah Rukh Khan, the actors are always pitted against each other when it comes to performances and awards.

Last year belonged to Ranbir Kapoor for his performance as Sanju, and that very year, Ranveer Singh was also appreciated for his performance as Kilji in Padmaavat. But do you know that Bombay Velvet, which was done by Ranbir Kapoor, was first offered to Ranveer Singh? Moreover, Ranveer’s Dil Dhadakne Do was supposed to be done by Ranbir.

Zoya's original choices were Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor, but Ranbir opted out as he chose Bombay Velvet over Dil Dhadakne Do, and since Kareena didn’t want to act as Ranveer Singh’s sister, she too opted out of the movie.

Today, when we watch both the movies, we cannot imagine anyone else in the roles.

