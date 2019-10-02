News

When Ranveer Singh's 'Dhongi' baba look scared a kid

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh, who is one of the most popular Bollywood stars, has a huge fan following. The actor has acted in films such as Gully Boy, Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Bajirao Mastani. Along with his film work, he is also known for his energetic personality, amazing sense of humour and offbeat fashion. 

Ranveer is once again grabbing eyeballs for his offbeat fashion. Being totally unapologetic about his choices, the actor recently stepped out wearing an oversized red hoodie that was covered from top-to-toe pairing it with black jeans. Taking the already quirky look a notch higher, he teamed it with a pair of neon sports shoes and chunky black sunnies. Interestingly, his dhongi baba look scared a kid. Well, a video that has hit the internet sees how Ranveer, who was about to get in the car after his posing session, tried to acknowledge the little toddler but instead, the kiddo was seen all panicky when the actor approached towards the kid. 

