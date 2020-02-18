When Ranveer Singh's little lady met his Black lady!

MUMBAI: Ranveer Singh won the Best Actor award for Gully Boy at the Filmfare awards. The actor was seen full of energy during the award ceremony. He looked suave in a black suit. Now, he has shared a sweet picture of wife Deepika Padukone holding his trophy. Ranveer captioned the picture saying, 'My little lady met my Black lady.'



Previously, the Chhapaak actress reportedly said that Ranveer and Alia Bhatt starrer Gully Boy's win at the Filmfare awards was historic. Fans and film audiences always look forward to Ranveer's films, as they know he is among the most versatile actors in the industry. On the work front, Ranveer will be seen next in the film called '83. The film is helmed by Kabir Khan and is a biopic on the World Cup winning captain Kapil Dev.

Have a look at the picture.