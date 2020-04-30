When Rishi Kapoor had revealed his equation with son Ranbir Kapoor

MUMBAI: Bollywood is going through the worst time. We are all shocked over the demise of Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor. Rishiji breathed his last breath at 8:45 AM at Sri HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. The veteran actor had been diagnosed with cancer in the year 2018 and was in the US for medical treatment. The actor was recovering well until last night. He was admitted to the hospital and succumbed to leukemia. Well, this news has broken everyone’s heart in industry, and the family is under shock. He is survived by son Ranbir, daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and wife Neetu Kapoor.

In an earlier interaction with a media portal, he had opened up on the different rapport he shared with Ranbir.

When he was asked about Ranbir not smoking in front of him, he replied, 'Well I don’t mind him, we have it together, that’s out of respect he doesn’t smoke in front of me, I didn’t do it in front of my father, my father did not do it in front of his father, it’s something that purely out of respect.'

The host threw another question at him asking him if he gets upset about Ranbir’s girlfriends. He replied, 'No, he always brought his girlfriends home, and I went to his house when he was sharing a house with another girlfriend of his.'

The host said, 'Who Katrina?' Then Chintuji swiftly said 'Who? Even she was one of them.'

Well talking about his equation with Ranbir he said, 'I am not a backslapping father, sharing jokes, dirty jokes. We very much talk about work, and he is more close to Neetu I guess because, over the years when I was busy, my time was obviously more to my work, so the children had a mother to know mostly. So I guess he is attached to Neetu.'

Credits: SpotboyE