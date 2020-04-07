When Rohit Mehra of Koi Mil Gaya danced to Hrithik Roshan's tunes

MUMBAI: The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan had an amazing 2019 with two blockbuster movies. The actor taught us life lessons in Super 30 and entertained us with edge-of-the-set action in War.

Hrithik has redefined versatility and creativity through his work. The hunk has completed 20 years in the industry. His noteworthy projects include Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Fiza, K3G, Krrish, and Koi Mil Gaya. He has a huge fan following among both adults and children.

During the present nation-wide lockdown, most of us are practicing self-isolation and social distancing.

Recently ,the actor was seen playing the piano at home, and trust us, he nailed it!

Now, fans on social media have shared a video where on the one side, we see Hrithik dancing in the character look of Rohit Mehra from Koi Mil Gaya, and on the other side, he is playing the piano at his house. The tune and the dance complement each other very well.

Have a look.

This is indeed the most creative thing on the internet today.

Please share your views on this video in the comment section.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.