News

When Rohit Mehra of Koi Mil Gaya danced to Hrithik Roshan's tunes

Greek God Hrithik Roshan plays the perfect piano tune to match his own throwback dance video. Read on to know more.

FarhanKhan's picture
By FarhanKhan
07 Apr 2020 04:24 PM

MUMBAI: The Greek God of Bollywood Hrithik Roshan had an amazing 2019 with two blockbuster movies. The actor taught us life lessons in Super 30 and entertained us with edge-of-the-set action in War.

Hrithik has redefined versatility and creativity through his work. The hunk has completed 20 years in the industry. His noteworthy projects include Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Fiza, K3G, Krrish, and Koi Mil Gaya. He has a huge fan following among both adults and children.

During the present nation-wide lockdown, most of us are practicing self-isolation and social distancing.

Recently ,the actor was seen playing the piano at home, and trust us, he nailed it!

Now, fans on social media have shared a video where on the one side, we see Hrithik  dancing in the character look of Rohit Mehra from Koi Mil Gaya, and on the other side, he is playing the piano at his house. The tune and the dance complement each other very well. 

Have a look.

This is indeed the most creative thing on the internet today.

Please share your views on this video in the comment section.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.      

Tags Rohit Mehra Koi Mil Gaya Hrithik Roshan Super 30 Kaho Na Pyaar Hai Fiza K3G Krrish Instagram TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Celebs illuminate candles and diyas to show...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here