When Ronit Ashra imitated Rakhi Sawant; watch video

MUMBAI : Famous TikToker Ronit Ashra who is known for his hilarious videos and how he imitates Bollywood divas like Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan, Alia Bhatt, and few others has garnered a lot of public attention. His amazing talent of imitating celebrities has earned him a huge popularity.

And now fans shared another hilarious video of the star where he can be seen imitating none other than Rakhi Sawant. The star has proved his talent once again by imitating our bindass Rakhi Sawant.

Check out the video below:

(ALSO READ : Swara to capture complexities of being female stand-up comic in new show)

Well, this was indeed yet another hilarious video from the TikTok star on imitating Rakhi Sawant, and below are few more imitations of the star.

Do share your views on this post in the comment section below.

For more Bollywood updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ : Fans react to Rhea Chakraborty’s post and tell her not to be fake; READ MORE)