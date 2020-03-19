When Saif's son called him 'my old man'

When Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim called him and "old man", the actor had the right retort in place.

It all started when Ibrahim shared a snapshot on Instagram in which he is seen posing with his dad.

"Me and my old man," the young boy captioned the photograph.

Saif was asked about Ibrahim's assertion in a recent interview, and his reply was precious. "Yeah, it was quite funny. Being older doesn't bother me and the fact is that I am Ibrahim's old man. But I'm keen to be fit and look my best. I'm not going to be looking like an old man for a while, but I understand the irony of it," said the actor, according to the website news18.com.

Now that Saif's daughter Sara Ali Khan is a star, the talk then shifted to whether Ibrahim is gearing up for his Bollywood debut. Would Saif uphold timetested Bollywood tradition and launch his son into the industry as a lead actor?