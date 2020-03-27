News

When Saif's son Ibrahim 'escaped' quarantine

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
27 Mar 2020 03:11 PM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan chose the quirkiest way to "escape" boredom caused by quarantine.

On Instagram, Ibrahim shared a picture of himself, in which he can be seen posing in front of what appears to be wallpaper or a photoshop featuring a view of Earth from space.

"Quarantine was so boring had to escape," he captioned it.

The photograph has over 83.4K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Ibrahim Ali Khan is Saif Ali Khan's son with his first wife Amrita Singh.

Tags Saif Ali Khan Ibrahim Ali Khan Amrita Singh TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow
In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and Kanika Mann turns red carpet hosts for Zee Cine Awards

In pics: Shraddha Arya, Nishant singh Malkani and...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow
In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene with Dharmendra on Li'l Champs

In pics: Maniesh Paul recreate Jai Veeru scene...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here