When Salman Khan couldn’t make eye contact with a journalist named ‘Aishwarya’, netizens say “men never forget their love…”

MUMBAI: Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were one of the most sought after on-screen couple after they co-starred in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam. Even though the couple were never seen in a full fledged movie as a lead after that, fans longed to see them together. The couple were also rumored to be dating but never spoke about it in public.

Now a throwback video has resurfaced where at an event a journalist named ‘Aishwarya’ calls out to Salman, “Hello Salman Sir, Aishwarya this side”. He is almost on the verge of talking to her but hears her name and turns away. Everyone at the event had a field day teasing him and laughing. Check out the video below;   

Meanwhile netizens had a field day commenting on the video. One user wrote, ““He Can’t Even Look At Someone” Another one wrote, “Tut chuka hoon iske liya bhool chuka hoon”. Another added, “Mard sirf apni pasand ki aurat ke naam pe muskurata hai” One user commented, “Bro men never forget their love ever”. Another one-sided lover commented, “Bhai bhulne ke bimari ladkio ko hoti hey ladko ko nahi”. One user jokingly wrote, “Reporter tu footpath p mill Bhai ko” 

