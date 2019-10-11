News

THIS is when Salman will start shooting for Wanted 2

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan these days is busy shooting for Dabang 3. The movie is helmed by Prabhudeva, and the actor wants to complete the shoot of the movie as soon as possible. He is currently shooting for the climax.

He will then start shooting for the remake of Korean film Veteran. Salman will play the lead in the movie, and his brother-in-law Atul Agnihotri has already bought the rights.

Veteran follows the story of a detective who hunts down a young and successful man running a crime syndicate in the country. The actor has decided to title the movie Wanted 2.

Incidentally, Salman's last film Bharat was also a Hindi remake of a South Korean movie Ode to My Father and featured Katrina Kaif, Tabu, Sunil Grover, Disha Patani, and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Salman plans to finish the shoot for Dabaang 3 by the end of October and start shooting for Wanted 2 on 4th November 2019 so that he can release it on Eid 2020. 

