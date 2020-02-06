When Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan lied to Ranveer Singh to make him happy

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan has garnered accolades for her work in films like Kedarnath and Simmba. She might be a couple of films old but she has already made a place for herself in the entertainment industry by showcasing her talent. She is indeed one of the most popular star kids and enjoys a huge fan following.

Her personal life has always been the talk of the town. Prior to the release of her debut film, Kedarnath, Sara won hearts when she made an appearance on Karan Johar’s chat show, Koffee With Karan. During the show, Sara confessed that she has a crush on Kartik Aaryan and that she would love to go on a date with him, and cut 2, since Ranveer Singh and Sara Ali Khan were working together in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba, Ranveer took it upon him to make Sara meet his crush and he did the needful when he made Sara and Kartik meet each other at an event, videos of which went viral on social media.

Next what we knew is that Imtiaz Ali has roped in Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan for his next project titled Love Aaj Kal. Now during a recent interview, Sara revealed that prior to Ranveer Singh making the two meet, they both had actually met. “We kept up the lie to make Ranveer happy because he is a sweetheart,” said Sara Ali Khan.

Credits: Mumbai Mirror