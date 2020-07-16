When Sara Ali Khan chose her Mom, Amrita Singh over her Dad, Saif, called herself Mother's Girl

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is the daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, and looking at Sara, one can safely say that this Kedarnath actress has inherited the best of both her parents- wit and looks. From Saif’s wit and humour to mom Amrita Singh good looks, Sara Ali Khan is the best mix of both her parents and today, while browsing through the internet, we got our hands on a throwback interview of Sara wherein she says that she is blessed to have inherited the best qualities from her parents.

In the interview, Sara said that as much as she is proud to have her mother’s heart, she is equally happy to have her father’s mind and that she is happy to be called a cool chic with such amazing qualities. “I have my father’s mind and my mother’s heart. That makes me a cool chick,” shared Sara, adding, “If I can conduct myself with the intelligence, the worldliness and the knowledge with which my father does and if I can sleep the way mom sleeps, I’ll be good to go.”

Ask Sara Ali Khan to pick between Saif and Amrita and Sara, without wasting any minute, says that although she loves them both dearly, however, she is closer to her mother as the actress said that her mother is her whole world and that she can’t function without her. Moving on, this SImmba actress revealed that from asking her mother as to what to wear to how she liked the trailer, to other small details, Sara cannot function without her mom. “Her opinion matters in everything. I’m a homely mother’s girl. Mom and I are hysterical together. We’re just a riot at home. People have a blast looking at us,” shared Sara. On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will next be seen in Coolie No. 1 co-starring Varun Dhawan. And also, Ananad L.Rai’s Atrangi Re co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

CREDIT: SpotboyE