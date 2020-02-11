When Sara Ali Khan played with Deepika Padukone’s lip glosses

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan made her mark in Bollywood ever since with her debut. Her performances in movies like Kedarnath and Simmba made a space for her in the hearts of the audience.

The trailer of Imtiaz Ali’s 2020 film Love Aaj Kal released recently, and the excitement among fans about the release is crazy.

The film stars Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in pivotal roles and is a sequel to the 2009 film Love Aaj Kal that starred Saif Ali Khan and Deepika Padukone.

With Sara and Kartik busy with the promotions of the film, during an interview recently, Sara Ali Khan recalled her fun memories from father Saif Ali Khan’s 2009 film Love Aaj Kal’s set and shared how she used to play with Deepika Padukone’s lip glosses.

The actress is carving her niche in Bollywood and the upcoming film Love Aaj Kal will mark her third film since her debut.