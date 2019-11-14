News

When Sara Ali Khan was replaced by Sana Fatima Sheikh in a Yash Raj Movie

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Nov 2019 09:09 PM

MUMBAI: Sara Ali  Khan is one of the most promising newcomers of this generation. The actress is proving to be extremely talented. But as they say, it’s not that easy for a star kid in the industry.

As per media reports, Sara was supposed to star in Thugs of Hindustan. She had auditioned for the movie and was almost confirmed, but at the last moment, Sana Fatima Sheikh replaced her.

Sara in many of her interviews said that it’s a wrong perception that star kids have an easy ride in the industry: 'Maybe our start is easy, but post that, we need to build our journey, and it’s not an easy walk.'

The reason Sara was replaced in still unknown, but after knowing the fate of the movie, we surely think that it was for better that Sara didn’t star in it.

Tags > Sara Ali Khan, Sana Fatima Sheikh, Yash Raj Movie, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

On the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah – Ek Naya...

On the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah – Ek Naya Mohabbatnaama
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Colors’ Children’s Day Special to be an...

Colors’ Children’s Day Special to be an entertainment bonanza
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Madalsa Sharma
Madalsa Sharma
Pooja Pihal
Pooja Pihal
Sweta Keswani
Sweta Keswani
Shilpa Shinde
Shilpa Shinde
Manasi Parekh
Manasi Parekh
Rubina Dilaik
Rubina Dilaik
Aamir Ali
Aamir Ali
Scarlett Wilson
Scarlett Wilson
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani

past seven days