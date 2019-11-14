When Sara Ali Khan was replaced by Sana Fatima Sheikh in a Yash Raj Movie

MUMBAI: Sara Ali Khan is one of the most promising newcomers of this generation. The actress is proving to be extremely talented. But as they say, it’s not that easy for a star kid in the industry.

As per media reports, Sara was supposed to star in Thugs of Hindustan. She had auditioned for the movie and was almost confirmed, but at the last moment, Sana Fatima Sheikh replaced her.

Sara in many of her interviews said that it’s a wrong perception that star kids have an easy ride in the industry: 'Maybe our start is easy, but post that, we need to build our journey, and it’s not an easy walk.'

The reason Sara was replaced in still unknown, but after knowing the fate of the movie, we surely think that it was for better that Sara didn’t star in it.