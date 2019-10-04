When Shah Rukh Khan sarcastically trolled a journalist at TED Talks!

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Zero, is known not just for his films but also for his charming personality and amazing sense of humour.

The actor once again revealed his sense of humour. Well, TED has finally ventured in India, and the Swades actor himself was present at the launch! However, while the whole show focused on motivating the young minds of the developing nation, the ambiance suddenly turned whimsical. And considering SRK’s unconventional and mischievous attitude, the actor ended up sarcastically trolling a journalist.

During the interaction, the 53-year-old actor was quizzed about his next film and when could the fans expect an announcement of his upcoming film? To which his savage reply left the audience on a laughter spree. He said, “Actually I spoke to Sanjay, Gaurav, and Uday and I said this is the very platform I want to announce it. This is it. I will make sure I come here and I will announce my next.”

Later, Juliet Blake (American film producer who also produces TED Talks India) interrupted Shah Rukh and added into the joke as she said, “Isn't it TED talks the movie?” Shah Rukh further mentioned, “Currently, I'm thinking I'm planning and taking my time. I'm working on scripts and inshallah as soon as they are ready, as soon as I'm ready because most of the people I'm working with are busy. Hence, inshallah I will myself announce it and until there are rumours, some of them have given me ideas. There was one film I was going to do was Tarzan and Jane, and I was quite excited to perform the role of Tarzan and I think in a month or two I will figure out the time and everything and do it!”