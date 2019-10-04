News

When Shah Rukh Khan sarcastically trolled a journalist at TED Talks!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
04 Oct 2019 08:45 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan, who was last seen in Zero, is known not just for his films but also for his charming personality and amazing sense of humour.

The actor once again revealed his sense of humour. Well, TED has finally ventured in India, and the Swades actor himself was present at the launch! However, while the whole show focused on motivating the young minds of the developing nation, the ambiance suddenly turned whimsical. And considering SRK’s unconventional and mischievous attitude, the actor ended up sarcastically trolling a journalist.

During the interaction, the 53-year-old actor was quizzed about his next film and when could the fans expect an announcement of his upcoming film? To which his savage reply left the audience on a laughter spree. He said, “Actually I spoke to Sanjay, Gaurav, and Uday and I said this is the very platform I want to announce it. This is it. I will make sure I come here and I will announce my next.”

Later, Juliet Blake (American film producer who also produces TED Talks India) interrupted Shah Rukh and added into the joke as she said, “Isn't it TED talks the movie?” Shah Rukh further mentioned, “Currently, I'm thinking I'm planning and taking my time. I'm working on scripts and inshallah as soon as they are ready, as soon as I'm ready because most of the people I'm working with are busy. Hence, inshallah I will myself announce it and until there are rumours, some of them have given me ideas. There was one film I was going to do was Tarzan and Jane, and I was quite excited to perform the role of Tarzan and I think in a month or two I will figure out the time and everything and do it!” 

Tags > Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019

Celebs at NBA India Games 2019
more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Star Plus launches TED Talks India Nayi Baat

Star Plus launches TED Talks India Nayi Baat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Jacqueline Fernandez
Jacqueline Fernandez
Paul Walker
Paul Walker
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Ragini Khanna
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Zulfi Syed
Zulfi Syed
Vanni Sharma
Vanni Sharma
Elli Avram
Elli Avram
Shabbana Mullani
Shabbana Mullani
Reshmi Ghosh
Reshmi Ghosh

past seven days