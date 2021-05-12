When Shahrukh Khan reacted on his daughter, Suhana being called 'dusky'

MUMBAI: Suhana Khan, daughter of Shahrukh Khan and Gauri Khan is indeed one of the most loved star kinds in B- Town. All over the globe, the fans share their love for the kids Suhana, Aryan and Abram. They look forward to catching a glimpse of them and follow them aggresssively on social media. It is not a wonder that we see a herd of people standing outside their home, Mannat to wish them on occassions and SRK also obliges by coming out in his balcony to wave to his fans.

As for Suhana, we have her grabbing a lot of attention on social media from the netizens. Not only that, there are a lot of fanclubs dedicated to her. When we say this, she has also faced critisizim for her skin colour. SRK has come out as a saviour to his daughter for this on some occassions too.

While interacting with the media Shahrukh Khan said, “I’ll be honest; my daughter is sawli (dusky), but she’s the most beautiful girl in the world. And nobody can tell me otherwise,”

Indeed this is one of the best things Shahrukh Khan has said to his daughter Suhana Khan, and no doubt a daughter is a princess to every father!

