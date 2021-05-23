When Shahrukh Khan revealed his son Aryan Khan cannot roam shirtless at home

MUMBAI: Superstar Shahrukh Khan's children, Suhana Khan Aryan Khan and Ibrahim ka are indeed amongst the most loved star kids in body water, over the time we have seen several fanclub of all the three childrens which keeps on sharing the post of them and showering their love. Superstar Shahrukh Khan is indeed one of the best examples of a perfect father. But did you know the actor revealed that his son Aaryan Khan is not allowed to be shirtless at home?

Yes you heard right Shahrukh Khan in his recent interview said that Aryan Khan is not allowed to be shirtless at home. According to him, a man in his house doesn’t have the right to go shirtless in front of his mother, sister or women friends. The actor said that, if you’d feel uncomfortable seeing your mother, daughter, sister, women friends without their clothes on then one should not expect them to accept you shirtless as well. According to him, it has got nothing to do with having breasts or not. He just doesn’t want his boys to do something that a girl can’t do at his home.

On the work front Shahrukh Khan will be next seen in a spy thriller titled Pathan, which will also have Deepika Padukone, John Abraham and also Salman Khan in an extended cameo.

