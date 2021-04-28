When Shahrukh revealed why he didn’t reply to people who talked bad about him

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan needs no introduction. One of the biggest superstars in the Hindi film industry, SRK, who is fondly called the 'King of Bollywood', surely knows how to live by that name and totally owns the title in more ways than one.

SRK's charismatic persona, luxurious and opulent lifestyle are all proof that the superstar has a knack for all things that are rare and splendid. He came from television and made it big in Bollywood with no support whatsoever.

Today he is known as one of the mega superstars not only in India but his known as a star globally. He has been away from the big screen from the past two years and soon he will be seen in YRF’s Pathan alongside John and Deepika.

In a throwback video SRK on Koffee with Karan had revealed why he doesn’t react to people who talk bad about him.

He said that when he heard of people talking bad about him or feels the negativity around him, he feels a lot of baggage of jealousy anger sadness and sometimes even longing to be loved so he doesn’t want to live his life with the baggage and thus he gives a deaf ear to it.

The only thing he wants to do is have a small little handbag which consists of his family and friends and where there is no negativity and there is no scope of any baggage as then he would be living a good and positive life.

That’s such a positive answer and such a good way of looking at people who speak ill about you and how to move on from that phase.

SRK is known for his witty and clever answers which never fails to impress the audience.

