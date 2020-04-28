When SRK gave Akshay Kumar's autograph to a fan

News

The star gave Akshay Kumar’s autograph to a fan who mistook him to be the latter.

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan started his career by appearing in several television serials during 1988-1990. He made his film debut with the commercially successful Deewana (1992). He began to achieve success at the box office through his villainous roles in films such as Darr (1993), Baazigar (1993), and Anjaam (1994). Some of his noteworthy projects include Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998), Om Shanti Om (2007), and Chak De! India (2007). He is known as the king of romance in Bollywood and has a massive fan following.

The actor married Gauri in 1991. They have three children: Aryan Khan, AbRam, and Suhana. SRK and Gauri make an adorable pair. The couple frequently makes it to the headlines and give us major relationship goals.

SRK has won our hearts with his presence on the big screen and offscreen too. The way the actor interacts with his fans in person is simply amazing.

The superstar is also known for his witty answers. He has an amazing sense of humour and  full of life. Lucky are those who have got the chance to meet him in their life. Watch below to know what happened when a fan mistook Shahrukh as Akshay Kumar at the airport.

In this video, as we see, long back, when SRK was in London catching a flight at Heathrow Airport, a fan started chasing him. The fan kept running after the actor who was delayed, and she caught him right at the gate and handed him a piece of paper for his autograph saying, 'I'm your biggest fan, Akshay Kumar'.

Even after this, Shahrl Rukh Khan took it in a good spirit and didn't mind at all. He did not want to break her heart. His autograph read, ‘With love from Akshay Kumar'. 

No doubt this is the reason we all admire the actor so much and look up to him. He is an amazing artist and an amazing human being.

