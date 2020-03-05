News

When SRK, Virat Kohli influenced 'MC Sher' Siddhant Chatuvedi

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
05 Mar 2020 06:37 PM

MUMBAI: Actor Siddhant Chaturvedi, who has been signed up as brand ambassador of a men's grooming range, feels celebrity faces truly influence consumers to buy products. Being a fanboy of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli, Siddhant says he also did the same in his years of growing up.

"Being a Shah Rukh Khan fan, as a kid, I would go for anything that SRK endorsed. If I saw an ad on TV, I would ask if I could get that (product)," Siddhant told IANS.

On Virat, he added: "Being a huge cricket fan, I felt anything that Virat does, I have to do!"

Now that the actor has become the face of a men's grooming brand, the subject of his signature style naturally came up. "I believe in finding my own comfort. Those days when everyone found growing beard cool, I wasn't doing it only because everyone was doing it. I grew a stubble. Holding on to my signature style that defines my personality is important to me rather than following a trend. I am an actor. So, most of the time I am portraying someone on-screen who I am not. If I have to be someone else off camera too, where will I show the real me?" he chuckled with a wink.

Is grooming as important for men as women? "It is important to be well-groomed, especially when you are going out for a date, a professional meeting or attending an occasion. Personally, I am lazy by nature to groom myself every day, but I am an actor and I am in showbiz. That is why I prepare myself to get used to the practice of being presentable at all times," he replied.

Being signed up to sell products, they say, is the first sign that you've arrived as a star. Siddhant is clearly excited selling the grooming range, Ustraa.

"Who would have thought that one day I would become the face of a brand!" he gushed.

Tags Siddhant Chaturvedi Shah Rukh Khan Virat Kohli TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Recent Video
05 Mar 2020 06:00 PM | TellychakkarTeam
On Location: Vidya | Vivek feels proud over Vidya’s smartness and intelligence
On Location: Vidya | Vivek feels proud over Vidya... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
05 Mar 2020 05:52 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Review: Brides get violent and abusive towards eachother
Mujhse Shaadi Karoge Review: Brides get violent... | watch it
more videos Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here