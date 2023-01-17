When SS Rajamouli told Karan Johar, “As a director I expect some gifts, sir…”, mocking the filmmaker for seeking Hindi rights of RRR

Now a video has gone viral where during an old promotional event Karan Johar is heard asking the Baahubali director why he hasn’t yet given the Hindi rights of RRR to him yet.
MUMBAI  :Filmmaker SS Rajamouli, is currently on cloud nine after his film RRR’s Golden Globe win for the film’s song ‘Naatu Naatu’. The film also bagged the Critics Choice Award for the Best Foreign Film. Celebs all over have been congratulating the film’s team for making the country proud.

Also Read- #RRRForOscars starts trending after SS Rajamouli's film wins big at Critics Choice Awards; netizens have high expectations

Now a video has gone viral where during an old promotional event Karan Johar is heard asking the Baahubali director why he hasn’t yet given the Hindi rights of RRR to him yet. To this SS Rajamouli jokingly said, “I asked you to be the presenter of Baahubali films. You made tens and hundreds of crores with that. So, when a producer makes so much money, usually as director I expect some gifts, sir. And what did you give me? You called for your talk show. You gave me a phone and a Bluetooth speaker and you wanted the rights of RRR Hindi.”

The RRR director went on to say, “Sir, look at Jayantilal sir, he has promised me a sea-facing flat in Bandra after RRR is a success. Right next to your house.” He added, “You will be shocked to know what my producer D. V. V. Danayya has promised me… 1 acre plot in Jubilee Hills.”

Also Read-  Shocking! Karan Johar opens up on two celebrities who will never be guests on his popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’

RRR stars Ram Charan and NTR Jr in lead roles, while Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt are seen in extended cameos. The film is based on a fictional story set in the pre-independence era and has done phenomenal business at the box office.

