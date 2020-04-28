When Suhana Khan turned hairstylist for SRK

MUMBAI: Amidst the Coronavirus lockdown, we are seeking solace in throwback photos of actors on social media. Now, a photo of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana, when Suhana was a little girl, is going viral. In the photo, SRK is sitting on a chair while Suhana is seen fixing his hair. The actor is seen sporting a casual look and sitting patiently on his chair, while Suhana Khan looks cute in shorts and a tee as she turns hairstylist for her superstar father.

Clearly, this photo is decades old. Suhana Khan is a grown up and is pursuing higher studies in New York.

When her BFF Ananya Panday was asked about Suhana’s debut, she had said that Suhana will make her debut whenever she wants to.

'She is actually going to the film school now, she is going to NYC to study. So I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act,' Ananya said.

Also, when SRK was asked about his daughter’s debut, the superstar had said that she needs to finish her studies before she forays into acting. Well, we know that Suhana has a knack for acting because during her college days, she acted in a couple of plays and featured in a small movie directed by her college friends.

Amidst the Coronavirus pandemic, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the citizens of the country to extend their support towards the various relief funds, Shah Rukh Khan, too, provided 25,000 PPE kits to frontline healthcare workers in Maharashtra to aid them in their fight against the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

Have a look at the throwback picture.

