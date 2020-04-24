News

When Sunny Deol had a pillow fight with papa Dharmendra!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 Apr 2020 11:15 AM

MUMBAI: It's flashback Thursday for actor-politician Sunny Deol as he went down memory lane and shared a picture from his childhood.

In the image, Sunny can be seen engaged in a pillow fight with one of his sisters and father, veteran actor Dharmendra.

"Flashback...dad, my sister and me..#Life,"he captioned the picture.

Sunny and actor Bobby Deol are Dharmendra's sons with his first wife Prakash Kaur. The couple also have two daughters Ajeeta and Vijeta.

In 1979, Dharmendra got married to actress Hema Malini with whom he has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Tags Dharmendra Sunny Deol Bobby Deol Prakash Kaur Ajeeta Vijeta Hema Malini Esha Deol Ahana Deol TellyChakkar

