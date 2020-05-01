News

When Sunny Leone mistook 'parking garage' for her 'office'

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 May 2020 02:00 AM

MUMBAI: Bollywood actress Sunny Leone mistook the parking garage as her office amid lockdown and called it her "new life".

Sunny took to Instagram, and posted a video. "Finally made it to the office to do some phone interviews!!! Oh wait , I'm in the parking garage, my new life !!! #SunnyLeone," she captioned the image, which currently has 736K likes on the photo-sharing website.

She was in a bright yellow crop-top and gray pants paired with a black studded sneakers. She completed her look with glasses and pulled her hair back to a neat bun.

Recently, Sunny and actor Varun Sharma engaged in an Instagram Live chat on the "Locked Up With Sunny" show.

The two discussed their love for paintings, and also spoke of how their sleep patterns have changed amid lockdown.

Sunny also shared that she and her husband Daniel Weber spent date night in their dining room sipping on red wine.

Tags Sunny Leone husband Daniel Weber Varun Sharma one night stand Ragini MMS 2 Kuch Kuch Locha Hai MTV Splitsvilla TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Kapoor family and friends bid final farewell to...

more slideshows Click Here

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here