News

When Sunny Leone's 'army' battled to zip her up

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
24 May 2021 07:34 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Sunny Leone uploaded a funny video on her social media page, where her team struggles to fit her into a beautiful yellow gown.The video is from the set of her reality show "MTV Splitsvilla", and Sunny is getting ready for a shot.

In the clip, four people from her team struggle to zip her up in the dress.As everyone tries their hand at zipping her up, Sunny captioned the Instagram video saying: "Takes an army to make a gown look perfect."

On the work front, the actress will soon be seen in "Shero". The film is directed by Sreejith Vijayan and is scheduled to be released in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Malayalam.The actress is all set to make her digital debut with the web series "Anamika", helmed by Vikram Bhatt.

SOURCE : IANS 

Tags Sunny Leone MTV Splitsvilla Sreejith Vijayan Anamika Vikram Bhatt Shero TellyChakkar

